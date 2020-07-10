1/
Barbara M. Ricci
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 94, of Banksville, on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Otello J. Ricci; loving mother of Pamela (Mario) Ventura, Barbara (Albert) Pacella, Annette (Giuseppi) Ciumno and Donna Urben; sister of the late James Kroll, Ruth Murray, and Dolores Pauley. Also survived by 10 cherished grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave, Dormont, 412 531-4000. Wednesday 10:00A.M. until time of blessing service at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Family suggest memorial contributions to Sunnyview Nursing Home 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Service
11:00 AM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. (Dormont)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved