Age 94, of Banksville, on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Otello J. Ricci; loving mother of Pamela (Mario) Ventura, Barbara (Albert) Pacella, Annette (Giuseppi) Ciumno and Donna Urben; sister of the late James Kroll, Ruth Murray, and Dolores Pauley. Also survived by 10 cherished grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave, Dormont, 412 531-4000. Wednesday 10:00A.M. until time of blessing service at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Family suggest memorial contributions to Sunnyview Nursing Home 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001.

