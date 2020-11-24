Beatrice was born on July 23, 1931 in Hagatna, Guam. She was the oldest of nine children and one of four daughters. She had an adventurous childhood growing up during World War II, when the Japanese invaded the island of Guam. As a child, she grew up wise and was able to help her mother to support their family by purchasing the first refrigerator and television for her family and her first car! She has always shared her generous nature throughout her life to create a legacy of raising loving children by being a beloved wife, loving mother, and wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family, cousins and close friends. She joined her husband and parents peacefully on November 17, 2020, while surrounded by her closest family.



Beatrice is survived by her children and grandchildren: Yvonne & Michael Dunn (Joe & Angie Dunn and Michelle & Fernando Cordova); Demetri Garrido, Jr. (Andrew, Matthew Marissa & Summer Garrido); Joseph & Gina Garrido (Gabrielle, Danielle, Isabelle, Michael & Bingley Garrido) and Daniel & Tina Garrido (Mack & Sierra Garrido). She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Roman & Cora Dunn and Fernando & Fresno Cordova; She leaves behind one brother and sister: Frank Rivera Flores (Guam) and Joann Flores Santos (Texas) and numerous family in the US and Guam.



Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband: Demetrio Aban Garrido; her parents: Jose Cabrera & Maria Rivera Flores; her daughter: Beatrice Nora Garrido; Her sisters: Rita Diaz & Maria Paulino, and brothers: Roberto, Vicente, Jose and Ignacio Flores.



Beatrice married Demetrio on Nov. 16, 1956, and they were married for almost 50 years, when she was widowed in 2016. She worked for the department of Taxation & Revenue for the Government of Guam for almost 20 years, while she raised their children on Guam until she retired and moved her family to California in 1973. In 1974, Beatrice and Demetrio opened Bea's Café in Anacortes and successfully ran the business until they moved to Seattle to open Satellite Restaurant at Sea-Tac in 1980. She has lived with her family in the Seattle area for the last 40 yrs. Beatrice was a supportive wife to her hard working and industrious husband and they owned and operated several restaurants in the Washington State area. After retirement, Beatrice spent many hours caring for and sharing memories with her first grandchildren, spending the last 20 years of her life in recreation time with family and friends, traveling and most especially spending time with her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Beatrice was a generous and maternal influence to her family and always opened her home to help close friends and family, especially Jojo Garrido from California.



Beatrice was very well respected and loved among family and friends. Her loving and maternal nature will be missed by many!



A Memorial Service and burial will be held at Bonney Watson in SeaTac on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at noon, where she will be laid to rest together with her beloved husband and daughter at the outdoor mausoleum near the rose garden. She always loved planting rose gardens.





