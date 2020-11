Or Copy this URL to Share

Benedicto A. Torrez passed away at home on Friday, November 6, 2020 in Albuquerque.



He is survived by his wife, Isabel Torrez; daughter, Clorinda Torrez; sons, Patrick Torrez and Ralph Torrez; granddaughters, Veronica Peterson and Elena Torrez; and grandsons, Gavin Peterson and Dominic Torrez.



He was a Korean War Veteran.



A private funeral service will be scheduled at a later date in Santa Fe.

