Benigno Amos Rodriguez, 88, entered eternal rest Tuesday, June 2, 2020.



He was a hard working family man who was respected by many in the oil fields as well as his church. B A is one of eight children, was born in Blanco, NM to Rose and Manuel Rodriguez and was raised by his grandmother, Edicia Jaquez. In 1956 he married his sweetheart Beatrice Gomez and they celebrated over 63 wonderful years. He was so proud of the family they created. He is survived by their children, Edicia Rodriguez (Chuck), Teddy Rodriguez (Cheryl), Carmen Robison, Mike Rodriguez (Crystal), Bobby Rodriguez (Lisa), Dolores Beames (Bo), John Rodriguez (Connie); 18 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter. Benigno was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Levi; son-in-law Gary; granddaughter Danielle; and great granddaughter Kingzlee.



He was dedicated to his faith in God as a parishioner of Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Parish and as a member of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. B A was a faithful employee of Shell Oil retiring after 31 years, he loved sports and was a loyal Lobo fan and remained an Aztec Tigers fan. A Private Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Annunciation Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thanks to Presbyterian Home Health Care and Hospice Programs for their professional compassionate care.





