Benjamin Abraham Simon age 6 of Monroeville, PA went home to be in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 25, 2020. Benjamin was born on March 21, 2014 in Pittsburgh to Abraham and Daisy Simon. In a short life of 6 years, Benjamin battled many illnesses. Benjamin was a great blessing to the many lives he touched by his sweet and calm spirit during suffering. He was a fierce fighter till the last breath of his life and indeed is a winner in life's greatest battle of death. We can confidently say Ben finished his race of life and there awaits a crown of life for him for a race well run.



Benjamin loved his family, listening as his mommy, daddy, sister, and brother sang for him: - Hymns of hope, listening to the Bible, Smiling at his favorite song – Jesus Loves Benjamin (Big Sister Hannah's rendition of Jesus Loves me), prayers, hugs, kisses, and being told "I love you" an uncountable amount of times. Benjamin is deeply loved by his mommy and daddy, big sister Hannah, big brother Joseph. Benjamin will always remain his parents' precious baby, Hannah's little brother, Joseph's baby brother, with the blessed hope that they will hold him again in heaven one day.



Benjamin is survived by his loving parents; Abraham Simon (Father), Daisy Simon (Mother), Hannah (Sister), Joseph (Brother), Mrs. Moni Varghese (Grand Mother-Maternal), Mathew Simon (Uncle), Shyni Simon (Aunt), David Simon (Uncle) & Kim Simon (Aunt), Cousins: - Priscilla, Jonathan, Elijah, Joshua, Olivia, and Joel.



Benjamin was preceded in death by his grandparents Rev. T. M. Simon (Grandfather-Paternal), Mrs. Kunjamma Simon (Grandmother-Paternal), Rev. C. A. Varghese (Grandfather-Maternal).



Family and friends will be received On Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2-4 PM and 6-8PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Masks will be required upon entry. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Monroeville Assembly of God, 4561 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville, PA 15146. We will be meeting at the church. Burial will be held in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to: Rehoboth House of Prayer for all Nations, 137 Alpine Drive, Monroeville, PA, 15146.

