Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, age 83, and lifelong resident of Albuquerque, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020.



He is survived by his spouse, Mary Metzgar of Albuquerque; and two of his three children, Paul Metzgar Sr. of Albuquerque, and Karen Deane of Santa Monica, CA. Bernie is also survived by his brother, Joseph Metzgar of San Francisco, CA.



Bernie's six grandchildren and their spouses will miss him dearly, Shauna Gomez (Jake), Paul Metzgar Jr. (Elizabeth), Rochelle Trujeque (Simon), "Katie" Reimann (Geoffrey), Anthony "Andy" David Metzgar (Adri), Rikki Lynn (Oscar). Bernie's eleven great-grandchildren will miss him tremendously along with many nieces and nephews.



Bernie was preceded in death by his son, Robert Metzgar; and his brothers and sisters, AD "Tony" Metzgar, Johnny Martinez Metzgar, Mary Edith Metzgar, Lucy Bernstein and Carmen Nordsiek.



Bernie was a graduate of St. Mary's High School, UNM, and Georgetown University Law Center. He was a United States Air Force veteran and an avid lifelong Lobo fan. Bernie practiced law in New Mexico for 53 years, first with Lamb, Metzgar, Lines & Dahl, and most recently with Crowley & Gribble. Bernie was a staff attorney and board member of Legal Aid Society of Albuquerque for many years, and enjoyed his twenty-plus years association with SSCAFCA. He was a member of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church.

