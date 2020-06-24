Bernie D. Zemaitis
Age 62 of Monroeville, passed away on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Zemaitis. Loving sister of Barb Panian, Mary (Susan Mink) Panian, Frank (Barb) Panian, Tom (Sandy) Panian, Sue (Jerry) Pompa, Joe Panian, John Panian, and Mike (Mary) Panian. Also survived by many nieces and nephews; and special family friend, Casey Johnson. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anne (Luke) Panian. Services will be private and are entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. Monroeville (412-856-4747).

