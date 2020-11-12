1/1
Bert James Hulet
1934 - 2020
Bert James Hulet passed peacefully in his sleep on November 10, 2020, with his wife solidly by his side. Bert was born on February 20, 1934 in Milton, Utah. He had a happy childhood and loved his family. He could often be found outdoors hunting and fishing, and
"excelled at everything he did," including academics and athletics.

Bert earned a bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from both Weber State College and the University of Utah. He was proud of his professional career, furthering the technologies for our nation's defenses. In retirement, he loved traveling with his wife,
golfing with his friends, and supporting his grandkids at all their events. Some of our best memories are of waterskiing, hiking, the Cabin, holidays, and the many rescue trips he's made. Bert was a storyteller, a craftsman, a painter, a Naval reservist, a
family man, and a friend.

His family is grateful for his spiritual influence; his time working in the Salt Lake Temple, his dedication to attending the many blessings and baptisms, and his testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Bert is survived by his loving wife LaRayne, his children Karen (Rob), Dale (Chris), Gary (Sheri), Dan (Cynthia), Debbie (Mark), Teresa, Jackie (Kirk), Jodi (Russ), his brother Mark (Marie), as well as 29 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren, and Marvin.

The family will hold a graveside service on Friday, November 13, at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah.
Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Graveside service
Memorial Lakeview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
