Beth E. Hunter, age 99, passed peacefully away Sunday, July 26, 2020, of natural causes. She was born May 11, 1921 in Bassett, Nebraska, the daughter of Clyde W. Erskine and Ella M. Nelson; the fifth of seven children, three boys and four girls. The family moved to Utah in 1934. As a youngster, Beth loved to sing and her mother taught her to play the piano. She graduated from Ogden High School.



Beth was married three times, surviving all her husbands. She married Bert C. Carr in Ogden on November 2, 1940. She joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and they were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple April 26, 1956. He passed away at age 48 on April 26, 1967.



She then married Afton B. "Pete" Peterson on September 21, 1968 in Elko, Nevada. He passed away December 4, 1978 at age 58. On May 12, 1981, she married J. Lawrence Hunter, who passed away at age 96 in December 2012.



Beth was a long-time member of the Ogden 71st Ward, serving as a Visiting Teacher and Magazine Representative for the Relief Society for many years. She loved going to the Temple, participating in Sealing ordinances every Friday night for over 15 years.



She found great enjoyment in dancing and was a member of several Square Dance Clubs.



She was employed full-time for most of her adult life. Early on she worked at a commercial bakery, but was primarily employed by American Food Stores and Smith's Food; working first in the meat department, then the bakery and for many years as a "checker" (cashier).



Beth was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, all her siblings, and daughter-in-law, Eileen Carr. She is survived by her three children: Jolene (Jon) Neese, Farmington; Gerald (Nonna) Carr, Willard; and Larry (Billie) Carr, Ogden; 10 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

A special "thank you" to the service providers at Apple Village Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice.





