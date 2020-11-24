On November 16, 2020, Beth Joreena Allen held the Lord's hand as she walked into Heaven to be with our loved ones. Born in San Benito, TX on January 25, 1976 to Gerald and Becky White. Beth was loved by her stepmom; Bobbi White, brother Jerry Don White, sister Jacki Stauff and twin sister Heather Massengill. She will be dearly missed by her niece and nephew, Candace and Chris Swenson.



Beth's world revolved around her little girl Joreena. The memories she made with her daughter will forever hold in a special place in Joreena's heart. As Beth would say to Joreena, "I love you to the moon and back!"



Beth had a great sense of humor; she would catch people off guard when she would out of the blue say something completely off the wall, she enjoyed the reaction from people. Beth had so many great qualities; her outgoing personality, she was not shy to speak what was on her mind, she was always there when someone needed to talk, she was so giving and caring. Beth loved her friends and family so much.



When tomorrow starts without me and I am not there to see. If the sun should rise and find your eyes, all filled with tears for me.



I wish so much you would not cry the way you did today, while thinking of the many things we did not get to say.



I know how much you love me as much as I love you, each time I think of you I know you will miss me too.



When tomorrow starts without me, please try to understand, that an Angel came and called my name and took me by the hand.



The Angel said my place was ready in heaven far above and I would have to leave behind all those I dearly loved.



WE LOVE YOU BETH JOREENA ALLEN….





