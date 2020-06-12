Bettie J. Everson, 92, Rockford, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Presence St. Anne Center. She was born June 7, 1928, in Sycamore, IL the daughter of Carl V. and Helen Irene (Campbell) Turkelson. She was a graduate of Sycamore High School. Bettie married Roger K. Everson in Sycamore on July 18, 1948. He passed away in Rockford on March 9, 2014. Bettie and Roger ran Everson's grocery store in Cherry Valley for several years. Over the years Bettie enjoyed spending time at Alpine Lutheran Church attending Circle, Bible study, and serving on the Altar Guild with her friends. She knew her flowers and plants and enjoyed gardening. She was a dedicated blood donor and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bettie is survived by her son, Larry (Jeanne) Everson; her daughters, Linda Fichtner and Laura Latta; her granddaughters, Kelli (Bradley) Snyder, Sarah Skinner, Teresa (Keith) Trzebiatowski, and Amy Harbison; her great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Gariel, and Ezra Ochs, Evan and Colin Skinner, and Layney and Callie Harbison. Predeceased by her husband Roger and her son, Loren.

A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Alpine Lutheran Church, 5001 Forest View Av. Rockford, IL 61108 or consider donating blood in her honor. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family.

