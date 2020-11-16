1/1
Betty Jean Holm
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Holm passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on Friday, November 13, 2020 in South Ogden, Utah. She was born on March 26, 1944 in Seattle, Washington to Earl and Hazel Snippen.

She married Timothy C. Holm on March 20, 1965 in Ogden, Utah. Together they had two wonderful children.

Betty moved to Ogden as a junior in high school, graduating from Ben Lomond in 1962. Betty earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Weber State College in 1966. She later worked hard to obtain a Mild-Moderate Special Education endorsement while still teaching, caring for her family, and maintaining the immaculate home for which she was known. Betty taught in Ogden City School District for over 30 years until her retirement in 1999. Besides her love for teaching, Betty also loved to travel with her husband and spend time with friends, but she especially loved spoiling her grandchildren as well as her dog, Molly.

She is survived by her husband, Timothy; children, Melissa Barton of Las Vegas, NV, and Dr. Mitchel (Teresa) Holm of Denver, CO; three grandchildren, Lauren Barton, Lindsey Barton, and Rhys Holm; and sister, Mary Ann Morgan. She was preceded in death by both parents.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Scleroderma Foundation (scleroderma.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved