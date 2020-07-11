Betty Joyce Painter passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with COPD. Betty was born on June 2, 1931 to Cleo and Charlie Maio in Raton, NM. She is survived by her children, Larry Painter (Terry) and Sheryl Namm (Rick); her grandchildren, Gayle Massaro, Stephanie Namm (Jennifer), Jarrod Painter, Joshua Painter, Lynnzie Houser, David Namm (Lisa), and Stacie Weiss (Dave); and great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Namm, Toby, Aubrey, and Shelby. Everyone who knew Betty, knew her as mom or Grammie, as she made everyone feel welcomed into the family.



Betty enjoyed traveling, bowling, going to the casino, pink carnations, Italian food, watching game shows, especially Family Feud, and spending time with her family along with playing games.



Our beloved mother and feisty Grammie leaves us with loads of memories filled with laughter, lessons, and love. Grammie was our family matriarch. Her smile lit up every room, as did her love of family, friends, and community. She will be missed, but we are comforted in knowing that the legacy she leaves us with will last us until we see her again in Heaven.



Rosary will be recited on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 7:00 p.m., at FRENCH – Wyoming. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Prince of Peace Catholic Community, 12500 Carmel Ave. NE 87122. Please remember your mask for protection.

