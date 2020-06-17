Betty June Fitzgerald
1931 - 2020
Betty June Fitzgerald, 89, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Betty was born January 1, 1931 in Muscatine, IA, daughter of Fred N. and Effie P. (Swanner) Cox. She grew up in Corning, Arkansas and graduated from Corning High School, Class of 1949. Betty later moved to Rockford and married Vaughn J. Fitzgerald, Sr. on December 13, 1950. He passed away October 17, 2007. Betty was a longtime member of Silver Hill Pentecostal Church. She learned and enjoyed crafts such as knitting, ceramics and often sewed her own dresses. Betty was a passionate Christian and was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.

Those left to honor Betty's memory include her 3 sons, Vaughn (Karen) Fitzgerald, Jr. of Rockford, Rodney Fitzgerald of Elgin and Greg (Pat) Fitzgerald of Rockford; grandchildren, Luther, Avery, Leah (Trent), Rachel (Andrew), Andrew, Sarah and Nick; great-grandchildren, Donovan, Kaylee, Skylar, Dominic, Ayden, Kylie, Charlotte, Nicolette and Carmella; numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband and siblings, Fred, Elizabeth and Jeraldine.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Silver Hill Pentecostal Church. A walk-through visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Please wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines if attending. Final resting place will be in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Rockford. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Tupelo Children's Mansion, 1801 E. Main St. Tupelo, MS 38804.

Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Silver Hill Pentecostal Church
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
June 16, 2020
Betty was just the sweetest lady at Crimson Pointe and will b missed.Condolences to her family; may she Rest in Peace Gayle Baers-Booth CNA
Gayle Baers-Booth
Friend
