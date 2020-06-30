Formerly of Turtle Creek, age 81, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late John A. Milby, Sr.



Loving step-mother of the late John A. Milby, Jr.



Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Rose (McLaughlin) Devlin.



Adored sister of the late Bernard "Bud" (surviving spouse, Barbara) Devlin.



Cherished aunt of Robin (Michael) Jezek and Michael Devlin.



Also survived by other nieces and nephews.



Betty worked for over 35 years as a graphic artist at the Westinghouse in East Pittsburgh.



Betty's Blessing Service will be private.



Arrangements by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350.

