Obituary for Beverly J. (Butler) Klunk
RUTLAND - Beverly J. (Butler) Klunk, 89, died peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Percival and Mildred (Fuller) Butler and spent her childhood in West Boylston for several years before returning to Worcester. She graduated from North High School with the class of 1949.
Beverly's life was centered on family, faith and community. She married the love of her life, the late William C. Klunk, in 1951 and the couple settled in Rutland, where they raised their family. For 20 years Beverly served as Church Secretary at the First Congregational Church of Rutland where she was a member. For several years Beverly worked for the State Mutual Insurance Co. at the Worcester office. Beverly had a lifelong appreciation for nature and wildlife. For many years she and Bill were active members of the Mass Audubon Society. Beverly especially enjoyed bird watching and hiking the trails around Massachusetts. She also enjoyed tending to her garden and cheering on the Red Sox. However, her true passion and joy was caring for her family and being a wife, mother and grandmother.
Beverly was predeceased by her beloved husband, William C. Klunk in 1994. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her son, David Klunk of Rutland; her daughter, Cathy Howland of Concord, New Hampshire; and her granddaughter, Rebecca Howland.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fund for Nature Mass Audubon, 208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773 or visit, https://www.massaudubo.org/.