Beverly Jean Widenhofer, age 73, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Butler, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Vero Beach.



Born in Butler on December 22, 1946, she was a daughter of the late John C. "Jake" and Matilda R. "Tillie" Kane Widenhofer.



Bev lived in Butler until she retired from Butler Memorial Hospital after 40 years' service and moved to Florida.



She is survived by her daughter, Tina Louise Hamilton, of Raymore, MO; one brother, Dennis Widenfofer and his wife, Rita, of Vero Beach, FL; two sisters, Judy Doherty and her husband, Paul, of Boca Raton, FL, and Lisa Casey, of Cabot; six step-siblings, Jim, Bill, John, Mary Ann, Patsy, and Duffy; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her brother, Darryl Widenhofer..



Funeral services will be held at a later date

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store