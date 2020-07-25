1/1
Beverly Jean Widenhofer
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Jean Widenhofer, age 73, of Vero Beach, Florida, formerly of Butler, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Vero Beach.

Born in Butler on December 22, 1946, she was a daughter of the late John C. "Jake" and Matilda R. "Tillie" Kane Widenhofer.

Bev lived in Butler until she retired from Butler Memorial Hospital after 40 years' service and moved to Florida.

She is survived by her daughter, Tina Louise Hamilton, of Raymore, MO; one brother, Dennis Widenfofer and his wife, Rita, of Vero Beach, FL; two sisters, Judy Doherty and her husband, Paul, of Boca Raton, FL, and Lisa Casey, of Cabot; six step-siblings, Jim, Bill, John, Mary Ann, Patsy, and Duffy; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her brother, Darryl Widenhofer..

Funeral services will be held at a later date

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
So sorry to read of Bev‘s passing. My sincere condolences to her family, especially Denny & Rita Widenhofer. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Terry Stumpf Kaufman.
Theresa (Terry) Stumpf Kaufman
Friend
July 23, 2020
I worked with Beverly at Butler Hospital. She was a sweet ,dear person. Had a great sense of humor. May she rest in peace.
Carol Gadsby
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved