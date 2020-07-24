On Friday, June 12, 2020, Beverly Nash, a loving mother of three children and six grandchildren passed away peacefully at the age of 70.



Bev was blessed to be the daughter of a caring Air Force officer, daughter of a loving mother and a sister to a brother who was also her best friend. Being the daughter of an Air Force officer she was able to see and experience the world which continued to be her passion throughout life. Her fondest memories were in England and, later, Ocean Beach, California, which was where she would always call her true home.



Bev was a graduate of Point Loma High School and a Mesa Jr. College graduate and spent time at San Diego State. Ocean Beach is where Bev met her husband, Jay Peters, and later had her three children which she sacrificed her life as a devoted wife and a loving mother to her three boys giving them her very best in life. Bev loved to travel and explore new things. She was a wonderful homemaker and loved to cook and care for her family. The love for her dogs over the years also brought her happiness and joy. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother and her joy will be greatly missed.



A friend commented, "I don't have a single memory of your mom where she wasn't smiling and sweet. A true gentle and kind soul. I remember her as being one of the sweetest women ever. She always had a warm smile and made you feel welcome and loved. A true angel."



Beverly is preceded by her parents, Harrison Wesley Nash and Irene Nash; and brother, Harrison Wesley Nash Jr. Beverly is survived by husband, Jay Peters; three children, Brian, Michael, and James Peters; six grandchildren, Eric, Ryan, Brianna, Caity Peters and Gabriel and Amani Peters.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.



B.R.B

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store