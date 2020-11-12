1/1
Bibiana Vertido Baria
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bibiana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bibiana passed away on November 6, 2020 in her home in Daly City, CA, at the age of 87 years old. She was born on December 2, 1932, in Badoc Ilocos Norte, Philippines. Bibiana attended Northwestern College and received a degree in Bachelors of Science in Education. She survived by her five sons, and three adopted granddaughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving mother and wife. She deeply cared for her family and everyone around her. She helped raise her grandchildren, great grandchildren and also helped care for others. Bibiana's greatest love was being around her family. Her ultimate joy was to bring her entire family to America to have a beautiful life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cypress Lawn Funeral Home and Reception Center from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cypress Lawn Funeral Home and Reception Center
1370 El Camino Real
Colma, CA 94014
(650) 550-8808
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cypress Lawn Funeral Home and Reception Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved