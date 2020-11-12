Bibiana passed away on November 6, 2020 in her home in Daly City, CA, at the age of 87 years old. She was born on December 2, 1932, in Badoc Ilocos Norte, Philippines. Bibiana attended Northwestern College and received a degree in Bachelors of Science in Education. She survived by her five sons, and three adopted granddaughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving mother and wife. She deeply cared for her family and everyone around her. She helped raise her grandchildren, great grandchildren and also helped care for others. Bibiana's greatest love was being around her family. Her ultimate joy was to bring her entire family to America to have a beautiful life. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.

