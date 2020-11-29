1/1
Bill Nicholas Ballas
1945 - 2020
Age 75, of Pittsburgh, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sandra Lee Ballas; loving father of Gina (Michael) Montani and Nicole Ballas; proud grandfather of Christina, Melissa, Victoria, Nicholas, and Ashley; caring brother of Elizabeth Rajkowski and George Ballas; son of the late Nicholas and Dorothy Ballas; dear brother in law of Marianne Billante. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Bill was true Pittsburgher. He was an avid Steelers fan, and was the definition of hard work. He will be dearly missed by all. Services and Interment are private.

Published in Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
