Mr. Bobby Ray White, age 92 of Concord, passed away peacefully, Sunday, July 5, 2020.



A graveside service will be held Friday, July 10 at 11 am at Carolina Memorial Park with Rev. Jerry Hagler officiating. Mr. White will lie in state at Wilkinson Funeral Home on Thursday, July 9 from 10 am to 4 pm.



Bobby was born April 6, 1928 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Scott White and Gladys Blackwelder White. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Andrews White, sons, Stephen and Allen White, a granddaughter, Shawn White; great-granddaughter, Stephanie Ennis; and brothers, Earl, Bill, Mike and Clyde.



Bobby enjoyed working on tractors, tinkering, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a US Navy veteran.



Survivors include his granddaughter; Renee Burgesser (Troy), granddaughter, Christy Foriska (Joe); great-grandchildren, Ty Burgesser, Andrew Burgesser (Taylor), Dylan Ennis (Ashleigh), Joey and Jackson Foriska; great-great-grandchildren, Waylon Burgesser and Corbin Ennis; sisters, Carol Drye (Clyde) and Lillian Griffin; special friend, Ruby Pressley; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives.

