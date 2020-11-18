1/1
Bonnie Fae Fields
1942 - 2020
Bonnie Fae Fields, 78, of Excelsior Springs, gained her wings on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie was born on October 14, 1942, in Hardin, the daughter of Marvin and Erma (McBryant) Seek. She was united in marriage to Irvin Junior "Henry" Fields of Richmond on July 12, 1958; he preceded her in death on January 18, 2017.

Survivors include: three sons: Bruce W. (Dana) Fields of Excelsior Springs, Rickie E. Fields of Odessa, TX, and Irvin D. (Karen) Fields of Higginsville; two daughters, Rhonda J. (Robert) Mitchell of Excelsior Springs and Debbie L. (Chris) Teegarden of Richmond; 19 grandchildren, 2 of which they raised, Kassi Arnott of Richmond and Krystal (William) Mace of Kansas City, KS; 39 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; stepsons, Emery (Vickie) Seek of Kansas City and Bill (Elizabeth) Seek of Excelsior Springs; sister, Pat Taffner of Richmond; sister-in-law, Audrey Fields of Kansas City and Godchild Pepper (Patrick) Gerstner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, Marvelena Dickey, Frances Phillips, and Mary Loyd, and great-granddaughter, Kemi Hope Phillips.

Bonnie owned and operated several restaurants over the years in Excelsior Springs, Richmond, and Lawson. Before her illness, she loved going to dirt track races, country music shows, road trips to new places to eat, BBQs with all the family, crocheting, watching westerns, and crime shows.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Bonnie Fields Memorial Fund. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.

Visitation with memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Thurman Fuenral Home in Richmond, with visitation beginning at 1:00 P.M., with services to follow at 3:00 P.M.

Published in Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
NOV
21
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Thurman Funeral Home - Richmond
