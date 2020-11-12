1/1
Bonnie Lou Peter
Bonnie Peter, 97, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. Bonnie was born in Iowa where she lived until she married Vernon and moved to Minnesota. They lived in California before moving to Albuquerque in 1971. Bonnie was a teacher for over 50 years and co-founder of Tiny Tots Preparatory School where she taught until 1996. Bonnie is survived by her daughter Sharleen and husband Greg; Daughter-in-law Barbara; grandchildren Staci and husband Michael, Melissa and husband Ziggy, Jamie and husband Nicholas, Jamie and wife Stephanie, Joel, Tim and wife Kimberly; great-grandchildren Haleigh, Kimberly Rose, Logen, Adam, Analeese, Jameson, Mackarley, Jonah, Ryan, Sam, Chris and Daisy. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, of 67 years, her son Jim and son-in-law Hal.




Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Luke Lutheran Church
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
