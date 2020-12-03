Bonnie Louise Bachar, 62, from Edgewood, NM passed away on November 23rd, 2020. Bonnie returned to her heavenly father where she was greeted with open arms from her parents, Rosanna and Vernon Latham.



Bonnie was born on June 3rd, 1958 in Albuquerque, NM. She was the daughter of Rosanna Claire Latham and Vernon James Latham. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Richard James Bachar; two daughters, Jamie Nichols and her husband Jay Nichols, Melissa Brennan and her husband John Brennan both of New Mexico. She also has nine grandchildren, Andrew and his wife Shayla, Kadin, Dylan, Alexander, Sierra, Ethan, Jayden, and Jayleen; also one great-grandson, Dante.



Bonnie's best friend, Karen Ruth, of more than 50 years was there also as she left this earth to return to the lord. Karen and Bonnie have a bond more than friendship. Karen is like a sister to Bonnie and a second mom to Bonnie's daughters. We are so grateful for the time that we all got to spend with Bonnie in her last days.



A scripture from Karen: 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (7) I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (8) Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing, One day we will all have this opportunity. Bonnie was always told "Bonnie you are not the general manager of the Universe." We had to remind her of that as she was passing. Bonnie had to realize that the Lord was the General Manager and she was needed on the other side. Bonnie told her girls that she had to finish her cup of Ginger Ale before she could go home. It must have been a big can of Ginger Ale it took her 4.5 days to finish.



Bonnie had a great love for the lord, family and friends.



Funeral Services are being postponed due to Covid-19. Cremation has taken place. FRENCH will update the obituary once a Memorial is scheduled.



The family of Bonnie Bachar would like to thank all of the Staff at UNM Hospital Cancer Oncology 5th floor. They were so wonderful in the weeks leading up to her passing.



One special Nurse who gave so much compassion to us and our dear Bonnie, her name is Abby Roney. This young nurse knew it was almost time for Bonnie to pass she comforted Jamie, Melissa and Karen.





