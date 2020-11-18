Brandon Paul Dane Ray, born March 9, 1992, to Paula C. Ray Lockwood, her "Golden Boy", passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Brandon was a shining star to the Navajo Nation-a bright light. He was a man of integrity, quiet, honest, determined, with a searching mind, a quest for learning and an eagerness to share his knowledge. He was an organizer and a planner.



That quest for learning led him to SIPI to graduate with honors-Valedictorian of his class-with perfect GPA's and then to continue his education at the University of New Mexico in biological sciences.



Brandon valued being Dr. Nader Vadiee's student, teaching and research assistant at SIPI and the many opportunities afforded him. We, as a family, also, highly value the mentorship, education, and training over the past 10 years from his advisor Dr. Vadiee, who Brandon regarded very highly. Brandon was currently in a program as a mentor with his advisor named NASA MINDS in collaboration with NM Tech and EXPLORA Museum.



Brandon had been working with EXPLORA Museum mentoring middle school students from the Native American Community Academy sharing his knowledge and experiences, especially the Roadrunner robots. It was always important to him to share his knowledge and discoveries in his quiet manner.



There is a sadness, a void, a hole in our families' hearts. We will talk and we will remember the Shining Light we shared for 28 years, the times that little grin would suddenly appear, and that quiet laugh would begin. The times he showed us how to fly a drone, watched a robot race across a field, how a 3D printer works, his magnificent photography, his technical side (of which we are clueless), his love for nature and the beauty of a sunrise or sunset, his love and care for his cats, how to select the best hamburger in town and other things you may remember and share.



Brandon is survived by his mother, Paula C. Ray Lockwood; grandmother "Nana" Sara Ray; brother, Christian Ray; uncle, Brent Ray; cousins, Brandy and BJ Ray; his "Dad" Robert Lockwood who called him his Shining Son; and "Coco and Papa", Sarah and Pat Lockwood.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store