1/1
Brandon Paul Dane Ray
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brandon Paul Dane Ray, born March 9, 1992, to Paula C. Ray Lockwood, her "Golden Boy", passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Brandon was a shining star to the Navajo Nation-a bright light. He was a man of integrity, quiet, honest, determined, with a searching mind, a quest for learning and an eagerness to share his knowledge. He was an organizer and a planner.

That quest for learning led him to SIPI to graduate with honors-Valedictorian of his class-with perfect GPA's and then to continue his education at the University of New Mexico in biological sciences.

Brandon valued being Dr. Nader Vadiee's student, teaching and research assistant at SIPI and the many opportunities afforded him. We, as a family, also, highly value the mentorship, education, and training over the past 10 years from his advisor Dr. Vadiee, who Brandon regarded very highly. Brandon was currently in a program as a mentor with his advisor named NASA MINDS in collaboration with NM Tech and EXPLORA Museum.

Brandon had been working with EXPLORA Museum mentoring middle school students from the Native American Community Academy sharing his knowledge and experiences, especially the Roadrunner robots. It was always important to him to share his knowledge and discoveries in his quiet manner.

There is a sadness, a void, a hole in our families' hearts. We will talk and we will remember the Shining Light we shared for 28 years, the times that little grin would suddenly appear, and that quiet laugh would begin. The times he showed us how to fly a drone, watched a robot race across a field, how a 3D printer works, his magnificent photography, his technical side (of which we are clueless), his love for nature and the beauty of a sunrise or sunset, his love and care for his cats, how to select the best hamburger in town and other things you may remember and share.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Paula C. Ray Lockwood; grandmother "Nana" Sara Ray; brother, Christian Ray; uncle, Brent Ray; cousins, Brandy and BJ Ray; his "Dad" Robert Lockwood who called him his Shining Son; and "Coco and Papa", Sarah and Pat Lockwood.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Westside from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Westside
9300 Golf Course Road
Albuquerque, NM 87114
505-897-0300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by French Funerals & Cremations - Westside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved