Brenda M Fedie
1943 - 2020
Brenda M. Fedie, 77, of Cherry Valley, passed on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Brenda was born in Durand, WI on January 11, 1943, the daughter of Paul and Adah (Johnson) Hooker. She graduated from Durand High School. Brenda married Henry Fedie, Jr. on September 30, 1961. She enjoyed reading books, putting puzzles together, spoiling her cats, and spending time with her grandchildren. Brenda's job was to help her husband with their Amway business and assisting in doing seminars. She took after her dad being easy going and that opinion was unanimous with everyone that know her. Brenda's infectious smile and her great personality is what everyone loved about her.

Survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Henry Fedie, Jr.; her son, Jeffry Fedie; her sisters, Paula Meixner and Donna (Michael) Miles; her brother, Paul W. "Bill" (Jean) Hooker. Predeceased by her parents and her older sisters, Linda Lussier and Melva Faast.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Final resting place will be in St. Mary/St. James Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
