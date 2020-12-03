Briana Lynn Bradley (Cockhill) passed away on Thursday November 19th, 2020 after battling the last several years from COPD and surviving a tragic fire in May 2019. In August, she was moved to the Hospice House in South Spokane. It was there that she was cared for by a wonderful team of caregivers and visited by family daily until the day she died!



Briana was born April 13, 1955 in Fargo ND to Edward and Lila Cockhill. They moved to Spokane in the fall of 1969. She would often talk about her family back in Fargo and memories of running the store on Pelican Lake during her pre-teen years.



Her life was full of ups and downs, she raised four beautiful children many times on her own as a single parent. After the death of her husband she was never the same. Broken hearted, she did the best she could to finish raising their children. She worked at several places over the years; Skippers, Spokane Housing Authority, Attorney Offices, Municipal Court and the City Public Defender's Office where she finally retired. You could often find Briana making jokes, laughing or putting together meals for her family or others in need. She was loved by many, but most especially her grandson Tyreiq Bradley, they had an unbreakable bond.



Briana was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul L. Bradley Jr (1999), her father Edward Cockhill (1996), her mother Lila Cockhill (1998) and her first born Grandchild Jacob Paul Mather (2002),numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephew Tyler Joseph Cockhill (1985). She is survived by her sister Jackie (Peter) Bates of Portland Maine, Bruce Cockhill of Tacoma Washington, sister Cindy (Jon) Ketler of Tacoma Washington, her four children all of Spokane Washington, Sheleis (Brian) Mather, Javauna Hollowell, Jasminne Bradley and Paul Bradley III, several nieces, nephews and cousins, and finally her grandchildren, Ali Mather, Tyreiq Bradley, Ava Mather, Taijah-Kay Bradley and Jace Mather!



Services will be held on her birthday, April 13th at Greenwood Cemetery in Spokane Washington.



