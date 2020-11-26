1/1
Bruce E. Block
1931 - 2020
Bruce E. Block died peacefully at home in Rockford, IL on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 21, 1931, and spent the majority of his life in the Rockford area. Bruce married his first love, Joyce Smith, after graduation from Purdue University. He served in the U. S. Army as part of the occupation of Germany. Jobs followed at Barnes Drill Company, Beloit Corporation, Hill Rockford and Rockford Automation. He retired from Rockford Automation as Vice President of Engineering. Bruce raised horses and loved his cabin in the Northwoods, wildlife, wood-working, and church activities-of which he was a long-time member at Shiloh Evangelical Free Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce, parents Alfred and Mabel, brother Douglas, and sister Durell. Bruce leaves behind his loving wife Karla De Vlieger Block, children Kathy (and Doug) Scharfenberg, Dan (and DeAnn) Block, Martin (and Mary Jo) Block, and Laura (and Joe) Kulesza, stepchildren Konnie (and Paul) Peterson, Deborah (and Craig) Kosch, and Richard De Vlieger, fourteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce's name to the Carlos and Carrie Morales Missionary Fund at United World Mission - https://uwm.org/.

Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:30 AM
on Zoom
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
October 30, 2020
I was deeply saddened when Karla gave me the news of Bruce passing last Saturday. I have enjoyed very much, my many years and visits with Bruce and Karla. When I saw Bruce with Karla, the last time in August, I was pleased to see the same friendly smile and greeting from Bruce and Karla. I will always remember that last time with Bruce and that smile and greeting he shared with me. Bruce will be greatly missed by many people, but his warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit will be remembered long after his passing.
Gene Hartzell
Friend
