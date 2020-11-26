Bruce E. Block died peacefully at home in Rockford, IL on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 21, 1931, and spent the majority of his life in the Rockford area. Bruce married his first love, Joyce Smith, after graduation from Purdue University. He served in the U. S. Army as part of the occupation of Germany. Jobs followed at Barnes Drill Company, Beloit Corporation, Hill Rockford and Rockford Automation. He retired from Rockford Automation as Vice President of Engineering. Bruce raised horses and loved his cabin in the Northwoods, wildlife, wood-working, and church activities-of which he was a long-time member at Shiloh Evangelical Free Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce, parents Alfred and Mabel, brother Douglas, and sister Durell. Bruce leaves behind his loving wife Karla De Vlieger Block, children Kathy (and Doug) Scharfenberg, Dan (and DeAnn) Block, Martin (and Mary Jo) Block, and Laura (and Joe) Kulesza, stepchildren Konnie (and Paul) Peterson, Deborah (and Craig) Kosch, and Richard De Vlieger, fourteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce's name to the Carlos and Carrie Morales Missionary Fund at United World Mission - https://uwm.org/.