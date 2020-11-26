I was deeply saddened when Karla gave me the news of Bruce passing last Saturday. I have enjoyed very much, my many years and visits with Bruce and Karla. When I saw Bruce with Karla, the last time in August, I was pleased to see the same friendly smile and greeting from Bruce and Karla. I will always remember that last time with Bruce and that smile and greeting he shared with me. Bruce will be greatly missed by many people, but his warmth, kindness, and gentle spirit will be remembered long after his passing.

Gene Hartzell

Friend