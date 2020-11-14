Bruce Howd Greenwood passed away peacefully at his home November 9, 2020 from a short battle with Covid 19. He was born April 26, 1932 in Sigurd, Utah to Bert and Carma Greenwood. He grew up in Richfield, Utah working hard and living frugally. He was the oldest of 5 children, siblings; Danny, Della, Louie and Phil, who all preceded him in death. Growing up he loved basketball, fancy cars and sunshine. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved being a home teacher.



He joined the Armed Forces when he was 17. He went to a scout meeting and his leader had the whole troop sign up for the National Guard. He served four years active duty, 3 of which were in the Korean War. He returned home to Sacramento, California, where he met his sweetheart, Isobel Purdy. They were married in the Manti temple in 1955. They had 4 children; Cynthia, William, Jeffrey and Stephen. They all lived in Texas while he attended helicopter schooling. They settled in Fremont, California, where he developed a love for so many forever friends. They soon started taking in foster kids, which turned into a full time career, having up to 9 kids with special needs at a time. For several years he developed a love and talent for photography, especially photographing roses. He loved riding his bike around Lake Elizabeth and feeding the ducks. He and his family were part of a camping club for years. His favorite destination was Lake Tahoe. He really enjoyed going on donut runs, eating out with Isobel, gravy on everything, green jello, and his daily breakfast of eggs over easy, "real" hash browns, bacon and toast with jam. He loved taking the foster kids out for Slurpees so much their local 7-11 gifted them with free Slurpees for life!



Bruce retired from the army after 42 years of service. He had a great love for his country and desire for peace. His words of wisdom for us all was simply "Be Nice".



Bruce and Isobel were married 62 years before Isobel passed in 2017. Soon after Bruce decided to move back to Utah. He settled in West Bountiful with his son and wife and Todd (his best breakfast buddy).



Bruce loved life and exemplified this through his love of people. Each one of his children and those who knew him best will be forever impacted by his kindness, his zest for life, his "Texas Two Step", cowboy boots, country music, and endless positivity. He always taught us to keep our "ducks in a row". He was a champion of corn hole and horseshoes. He had a way of making everyone he met feel special. He loved to tell stories, especially of his pioneer heritage.



He is survived by his children: Cynthia (Brian) Madsen, William, Jeffrey (Risa) Greenwood, Stephen (Kathy) Greenwood, Todd Lorenzo, Jason (Kelly) Alvis, and Laura Santos and countless others who came through their home, 17 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren.



Due to the Covid pandemic, a private viewing was held November 10th. Interment will be in Hayward, California at Chapel of the Chimes in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers we request we carry on Bruce's legacy by doing a kind deed for someone.





Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.