Bruce Reed VanNoy
1959 - 2020
After a hard battle of COPD along with Congestive Heart Failure. It is with the deepest sadness we announce the passing of Bruce Reed Van Noy
Born: September 1, 1959 – Died: November 23, 2020
The heavenly gates opened and welcomed our beloved, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, nephew & friend home. Bruce was reunited with his Father William Thomas Van Noy, Mother Roene Shaffer. Brother Bill Van Noy Jr & Granddaughter Journie Keilynn Marie Van Noy
Left to cherish his legacy of memories are his loving wife Linda Parrish Van Noy, Sons Jesse, Tyson & wife Andrea, Daughter Leslie Van Noy Case & husband Tim. 5 beautiful grandchildren: Kodyn, Gavyn & Ember Case, Kaydence Burns & Irie Roene Van Noy, Sisters: Stacia Roseman, Cindy Sims, many nieces, nephews, family & friends.
Bruce was a welder for many years at Contech. His pride and joy was his children and grandchildren which he loved & cherished, he enjoyed nothing more than the family outings, fishing, camping, football, back yard BBQ but most of all playing pranks on them and being the trickster. He was best known for his sense of humor and charisma that you couldn't help but love, he was the shining star that lit up the room.
The family will have a private farewell at this time. Due to the world pandemic a memorial for friends and family will be held at a later time.
Times are hard for everyone at this juncture of life. The family would like to thank you in advance for your prayers, condolences and contributions. In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to this link; https://www.gofundme.com/f/bruce-van-noy-funeral-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
The world changes from year to year, our lives change from day to day, but the love & memory of you will never pass away.
Russon Brothers Mortuary 295 N Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010 801-295-5505

Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
