Bryan Gottlieb SwartzSeptember 1, 1940 - November 15, 2020Joan Kathleen "Peterson" SwartzNovember 8, 1943 - November 15, 2020Bryan Gottlieb Swartz, age 80 and Joan Kathleen "Peterson" Swartz, age 77, returned to their loving Heavenly father, hand-in-hand and within hours of each other on November 15, 2020. The world has two less angels.Bryan was born on September 1, 1940 to Darrell and Ellen Swartz in Malad, Idaho. Joan was born on November 8, 1943 to Vearl and Phyllis Peterson in Provo, Utah.Bryan served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Germany. He attended Utah State University where is received a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting. This is also where he met his sweetheart and eternal companion. They were married and sealed in the Manti Temple on September 11, 1964. Joan graduated from Utah State University with a Master's Degree in Special Education. They were blessed with three beautiful children. Initially, they made their home in Gunnison, Utah. In 1985, they moved to Farmington, Utah, a few years later they built their dream home in Layton.Bryan's career as an accountant and comptroller in the automotive business spanned over 40 years. Toward the end of his career he started and ran his own company with his two sons. Although he had secular success, his greatest accomplishment and pride was the work he did within his own family. He was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather and his family looked up to and sought advice from him as a true patriarch. He provided endless service to his beloved wife to the very end. He was our real life Hero!Joan was a beloved teacher beginning at Gunnison Valley High School and then for many years at Davis High School where she retired. She was adored by her students, colleagues, friends and family. She cherished her children and grandchildren, spending countless hours of one on one time with each of them, making sure they felt special, loved and worthwhile. Sweet Joan always had a happy disposition and a smile on her face. She has left a legacy of kindness that will span for generations.Bryan and Joan both held many church callings and were always in the service of others. They especially loved traveling together and were passionate about vacationing with family and friends.Both were preceded in death by their parents, Joan's brother, Doug Peterson, sister-in-law, Donna Peterson, and niece, Nicole Peterson.They are survived by their children and grandchildren, who felt it an honor to serve them in their last years: daughter, Stacey McKenzie (Gary), son, Darin Swartz (Julie), son, Michael Swartz (Shalie), Joan's sister, Vicky Larson, Bryan's Brothers, Anthony Swartz (Marcia), Maurice Swartz (Vicky), Tyler Swartz (Kathryn), 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Private family services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020. Services will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Bryan and Joan's obituary page. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.