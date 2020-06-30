Buenaventura "Jun" Agustin, Jr., died peacefully on May 23, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Born on December 29,1937 in Manila, Philippines, he was the son of the late Buenaventura Agustin Sr. and Esther B. Agustin. At an early age, he served God in his church and played the violin. He was musically gifted and can play the piano by hearing instantly without sheet music.



He was united in Holy Matrimony to Maria Natividad "Naty" Tibayan on June 9, 1971 at Malate Church in Manila. This union was blessed with two children. He was a devout husband and father. He spent majority of his career as an Accountant for the government sector at the National Science and Technology Authority in the Philippines.



Jun will be most remembered for his love of God through music ministry and devotion to his family. He played the keyboard and was actively involved in the Marriage Encounter Love Circle in Seattle, Washington, St. Anthony Prayer Group in Renton, Washington, the Saturday Morning Prayer Group in North Seattle, and served at conferences for the Western Washington Catholic Charismatic Renewal. His music has touched many lives. At home, he lovingly cared for his first grandson, Carlo, as he was growing up. Jun's gentle spirit, calm demeanor, sense of humor and devotion and love for God and family are evident in all that he has done. He has a devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Immaculate Heart of Mary, and The Divine Mercy.



Jun is survived by children Maria/Lawrence Davis of Federal Way, Washington; Mariam/Erik Abarientos of Shoreline, Washington; grandchildren Lawrence Carlo San Miguel and Danielle Therese Abarientos; and sibling Benjamin Agustin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Natividad Agustin, brother Daniel Agustin, and sisters Fe Yabut and Esperanza Agustin.



A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m., at Columbia Funeral Home, 4567 Rainier Ave S., Seattle, Washington. Interment will be held on June 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St. Shoreline, Washington. The family would like to thank friends and family for the outpouring of their love and support.

