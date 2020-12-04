1/1
Carl Clarke Bird
1942 - 2020
Carl Clarke Bird passed away from natural causes in Wasilla, AK on November 26, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on August 18, 1943 and raised in Ogden Utah, the son of Earl William and Mary Emily Clarke Bird. He had two older brothers, Max and Robert. He enjoyed hunting rabbits and birds along the Ogden river when he was a young boy. This love continued throughout his life and he made time for fishing, hunting and observing animals and nature.



Carl served a two-year LDS mission to Edinburgh, Scotland from 1962-1963. He then attended classes at Weber State and worked at DDO. He worked alongside his father and later owned the Nu-View Glass and Paint shop on Washington Blvd in Ogden as a glazier, fixing broken glass and selling paint.



Carl married Kathleen Margaret Butcher in 1966. Together they raised six children on a five-acre farm in Liberty, Utah and later divorced. He raised a variety of farm animals including elk, bears and fallow deer. He loved watching tumbler pigeons and Canada geese come back to the pond each year. He loved spending time boating, fishing and waterskiing with the family. They had great trips to Yellowstone, Lake Powell, Bear Lake and Pineview with neighbors and friends.



Carl later moved to Alaska where he worked as a contractor building homes. He was always an entrepreneur looking for fun ways to make money. In Alaska he loved hunting moose, caribou, bears and dahl sheep. For several years he and his son Aaron ran a winter trap line through the wilderness collecting furs from wolves, coyotes, lynx, fox and wolverines that they would sell at the fur rendezvous each spring.



He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served in various positions including High Council in the Huntsville, Utah Stake. Later in life he would faithfully drive from Wasilla to Anchorage to serve in the temple every week. The workers at the temple called him "Old Faithful".



He had a gentle heart and found places and time to serve a neighbor. He served faithfully as a home teacher and minster, remembering them on holidays and other special occasions. He loved helping neighbors move snow with his tractor.



Carl is survived by his six children, Heather and Shane Story (Ogden, UT), Jared and Julie (Roy, UT), Tammy and Mark VanDeventer (Henderson, NV), Aaron (Wasilla, AK), Sarah (Yuma, AZ) and Brooke and Ed Sexton (Yuma, AZ) and 7 grandchildren (Mitchell, Allison, Benjamin, Madeline, Ethan, Olivia, Jake) and 9 great grandchildren (Beckett, Addison, Raegan, Jaxon, Elinor, Cole, Lucille, Elias, Charlie).



Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 am and will be live streamed at myers-mortuary.com on Carl's obituary page. A viewing will be held from 9:40-10:40 am at Myers Mortuary, Ogden. Interment Ogden City Cemetery.


Published in Myers Mortuary from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Viewing
09:45 - 10:45 AM
Myers Mortuary
DEC
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Myers Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
