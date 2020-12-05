Carl M. Davies "Grizz", 67, passed away November 30, 2020. Carl was born March 29, 1953 to Ralph and Arlene Davies in Murray, Utah. This is where he grew up and was a member of the LDS Church. After graduating from Murray High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy; he served a full term and was stationed in San Diego, CA and Anchorage, AK. After he returned from his time in the service, he started to further his skills and became a mechanic and started riding his Harley. He continued his training at Weber State and OATC. In 1983, he began his career with Hill Air Force Base. Shortly after he met Cheryl L. Evans to whom he married on September 6, 1985. Together they raised three children and lived as best as they could and were always happy.



Carl was a very kind and giving person, but he was also a stubborn man too. He enjoyed his retirement by traveling to and from Idaho. Every other weekend in the summer, he would take his daughter and grandkids to the drive-in and would be entertained watching the kids laugh and play; occasionally he would be forced to eat gummy bears with his grandson, Timothy. Carl always did anything and everything he could to help someone and to put a smile on kid's faces. He'd even give his shirt on his back if needed.



Carl is survived by his daughter, Brandy L. Davies (Keary Dunn) and her seven children and seven grandchildren; his stepson, Adam J. (Melissa) Evans and his three children. Carl has four siblings, Sheila, Kathy, Eric, and Sharon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl L. Davies; his son, Sheldon C. Davies; his son-in-law, Keary R. Dunn; his parents, and inlaws.



He is going to be greatly missed by so many. Although its painful to say goodbye for now, knowing he's finally home with his son, Sheldon, who he's greatly missed for years and his beloved wife. where he is free of pain and stress of this life, happy and smiling.



Urnside services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family and say their goodbyes on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.





