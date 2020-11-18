Carl R. Morosetti Sr.



Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 golden years Donna (Greening), sons Carl Jr. (Ashley) and Patrick, brothers James (Billie Jean), Gary (Judy), many nieces and nephews, and the apples of his eyes, his grandsons Alec Anthony and Luca John. He is finally reunited with his beloved late son Anthony Joseph.



Carl served 2 years in the US Army and 27 years as a Pittsburgh Police Officer, where he followed in his father Alvin's footsteps inTraffic Division on a motorcycle. Carl always had the sharpest uniform and the shiniest boots. His integrity was second to none, and you always knew where you stood with him. He loved all sports, his faith in Christ, and he always had a few jokes handy around those he loved. He will be missed by his family, friends, and especially his loyal canine protector "Buddy".



Visitation will be at Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road on Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please meet in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Albert the Great Church on Saturday at 10:30 AM for his Mass of Christian Burial. Follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and you must wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carl's name to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.





