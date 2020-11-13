1/1
Carmen Greta McGee
1927 - 2020
On November 6, 2020 the world said their last goodbye to Carmen Greta McGee. Four called her Mom, eight called her Grandma, eleven called her Great-Grandma and one called her Sister. She was born on November 15, 1927 to parents Fred Jahnke and Laura Grady in Seattle, WA.

Growing up Carmen was an avid reader, a hobby that stayed with her for life. She and her sister, Gerry, grew up in the Seattle area near Green Lake. Carmen met Robert George McGee through mutual friends. She and Bob were devoted square dancers and members of Bells and Buoys Square Dance Club. Carmen and Bob raised their four children; Laura (Randy) Daft, Michael (Monica) McGee, Timothy McGee and Robin (Ron) Walker in the Seattle area. After retirement, they traveled the country in their motorhome and became snowbirds in Yuma, Arizona. Carmen especially loved the desert. Carmen and Bob celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before Bob passed away in 1999.

She lived at Kloshe Illahee in Federal Way for 37 years where she had many friends and enjoyed activities, especially card games and bingo. She will be remembered most for her deep sense of family that she has gifted to her loved ones. Carmen was always quick with sharing the family news, remembering birthdays, anniversaries and other notable dates. Always sending cards or giving a call, she was there for her family. Carmen loved watching sports and always rooted for the Mariners and Seahawks. The two words that described her best would be caring and kindness. Carmen will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery with her beloved husband Bob. May they forever rest in peace.


Published in BONNEY WATSON from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
