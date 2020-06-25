All of my love to you Aunt Marcella and Jim, Lea and precious Ani.
Uncle Carmen was such a great man and the anchor that held you all together...but with his passing he equipped each of you to continue on in his memories with love and admiration.
Ill miss you dearly Uncle Carmen, but your memories of us will stay with me forever. Until we meet again and we will...your niece
Dorothy❣
A life that began in a small town outside of Naples, Italy on March 8, 1940, ended peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020 for Carmen Iovino with his wife of 57 years by his side. Carmen immigrated with his mother and siblings to the U.S. in 1954 and began a new life. He grew up in Swissvale and met his wife, Marcella, in North Braddock. They eventually moved to Delmont, which they have called home for 50 years. Carmen was a plumber, first for Plumbers Local 27 before spending 25 years at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who built his own cabin in the mountains and loved to share his homemade limoncello with anyone who stopped by his home for a visit. He is survived by Marcella, his son Jim (Lea) and granddaughter Ani, as well as his brother Frank (Mary Ann), sister Frances (Keith) and numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Giovanni and Dorothy; brothers Anthony and Salvatore and sister Philomena. If interested, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor. Private arrangements entrusted to Bash-Nied-Jobe Funeral Home, 152 Abbe Place, Delmont (724-468-8381).
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.