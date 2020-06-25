All of my love to you Aunt Marcella and Jim, Lea and precious Ani.

Uncle Carmen was such a great man and the anchor that held you all together...but with his passing he equipped each of you to continue on in his memories with love and admiration.

Ill miss you dearly Uncle Carmen, but your memories of us will stay with me forever. Until we meet again and we will...your niece

Dorothy❣

Dorothy Merola

Family