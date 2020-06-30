Of Penn Hills, age 61, suddenly on Monday, June 29, 2020.



Beloved friend and companion of Thomas Bridge for the past 20 years.



Loving daughter of Evelyn A. (Kolich) Brunetti of Braddock Hills and the late William P. Brunetti.



Dear sister of William P. (Chris) Brunetti of Brackenridge, Fran (late Kathleen) Brunetti of Braddock Hills and Thomas (Terri) Brunetti of North Huntingdon.



Carol is also survived by her aunt, Jill Orourkin, along with nieces, nephews and cousins.



Carol was a 1976 graduate of Swissvale High School and a graduate of Robert Morris University where she attended mostly in the evenings while working for Koppers. After working in Information Technology for Koppers and then CNG for a few years, she became the Administrator of Network Security for Allegheny General Hospital from where she retired.



Carol enjoyed music, especially her favorite genres of Motown and Rock 'n Roll. Carol also delighted in cooking and entertaining for family and friends while serving a variety of specially prepared foods. She loved to vacation at any beach but was particularly fond of Marco Island, FL.



Carol was humble, hard-working and possessed a mellow personality.



Friends are welcome Thursday from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. Turtle Creek,412-823-9350 where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m.



Carol will be laid to rest privately.



Carol's family is grateful to Dr. Dorothy Wilhelm and Dr. Anil S. Menon for their outstanding care given to Carol.

