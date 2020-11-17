1/1
Carol Briggs Millen
1942 - 2020
November 15, 1942 ~ November 14, 2020



Carol Briggs Millen peacefully passed away in the presence of loved ones on November 14, 2020. She was born November 15, 1942, at the Georgetown Hospital in Washington D.C. to Vernon Mason Briggs and Anne Marie Cox.

Carol grew up in Maryland with her three brothers where she swam competitively at the Congressional Country Club. Swimming continued to be something she enjoyed throughout her life. She was baptized into the Catholic Church and attended school at Immaculata High School where she graduated in 1960.

She was married to Thomas Richard Millen on July 10, 1964, they had three children and later divorced. Having been a military wife, Carol and family moved frequently. They lived in many different cities, some of them including Berlin Germany, Framingham Massachusetts, Bettendorf Iowa, Fort Leavenworth Kansas, and several cities in Virginia.

In her later years, Carol moved to Ogden, Utah to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren. Carol was a beloved mother, sister, grandma, great-grandma, and friend to many. Among many things, Carol enjoyed painting and had an appreciation for art, especially water-color. Carol adored dogs and constantly had one (or sometimes more) as a pet throughout her life. She loved to take her dogs on daily walks around the neighborhood and to hospitals as volunteer therapy dogs. Carol enjoyed reading and belonged to many book clubs.

She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a faithful follower of the Catholic Church. She went out of her way around Christmas time to make it special for her grandchildren and never missed sending a card on birthdays and holidays.

Preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Mason Briggs and Anne Marie Cox; brother ,Robert Edson Briggs, and daughter, Ann Marie Millen. Carol is survived by her brothers, Vernon and Donald Briggs; her children and their spouses, Mark and Patty Millen, Lisa and Dave Streadbeck, Brian and Chrissy Millen; her eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on November 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society (801) 574-2454


In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society (801) 574-2454
Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lindquist’s Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch
