Carol Clark Call was born in Salt Lake City, Utah during one of the worst rainstorms on record. She was the
second child of six children born to Bryant and Reta Clark. Her family lived in Kamas, Utah at the time, but her
father soon took a job in Colonia Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, and so Carol, her mother, and her sister Barbra
moved to Charleston, Utah and lived with her Grandpa Ethan L. Brown. The bond with "Grandpa Brown"
lasted Carol's entire life. At the age of two, Carol and her family moved to Colonia Juarez where her father was
teaching school. She grew up in "the colonies" enjoying life in a small town setting that was centered on the
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was baptized in the Piedras Verdes River that flows through
the town. Carol loved the outdoors and loved school. In high school she was the captain of the "Pep Team" and
the valedictorian of her graduating class. Here she met her future husband, Mac Rey Call who "courted her" all
through high school. After one year of attending college at Brigham Young University, Mac and Carol were
married for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on June 3, 1949.
Carol and Mac lived in Provo, Utah and had their first two children while Mac worked and attended school.
In 1952 Mac graduated and got a job as a foreman with Libby Pineapple Company. Carol moved with her two
sons into the little rural and remote community of Maunaloa, Molokai, Hawaii. Here two daughters were born
and she learned to love the people and culture of Hawaii which lasted her entire life. There was not a local
school where they lived, and so in 1955 they decided to move again. They settled in El Paso, Texas where Mac
got a job at ASARCO and two more children were born. Eventually, they bought a home in the upper valley
area, and lived there for the next thirty years. When all her children were old enough to be in school, Carol went
back to school herself at the age of thirty-five. She earned a B.S. in Education from the University of Texas at
El Paso and then taught school for twenty-one years at Canutillo Elementary. While teaching, she took classes
in Spanish and got her endorsement to teach in the bilingual program. Carol grew beautiful iris at the side of her
home, canned fruit every summer, loved to read, eat chocolate, scrapbook, and spend time with her children and
sixteen grandchildren.
Carol served faithfully in many Church callings all her life, particularly in the Primary organization. After
retiring from teaching school in 1985, she served several missions with her husband. First, they moved to Salt
Lake City and worked in the Family History Mission before serving as family history missionaries in Bogota,
Colombia and then in Lima, Peru. Before leaving Peru, Mac was called to serve as a mission president in the
Lima South Mission, and so Carol served with him until 1997. They returned to the U.S.A. and this time bought
a home in Roswell, New Mexico where they lived until 2000. Mac was called to be the temple president of the
Caracas, Venezuela Temple with Carol serving as matron in August, 2000. They served in Caracas until
December 2002 and then returned to their home in Roswell. Mac and Carol lived in Roswell until 2018 when
they moved to Farmington, Utah. Mac passed away on February 27, 2020 and Carol never stopped wanting to
be with him. They were inseparable, and Carol was finally able to join him. She died peacefully in her
daughter's home in Farmington on Friday, November 13, 2020.
She is survived by her brother, Lorell Clark; her children: Douglas Clark Call, Linda Elizabeth Reese, Lisa
Delores Paulsen, Debra Lizann Call, and Gregory Mac Call; her 16 grandchildren and 39 greatgrandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Rey Call and her husband of 70 years, Mac Rey Call.
We extend our gratitude to Jan, Brynn, Dan, and everyone at Applegate Hospice as well as all those who
have given compassionate care to our dear mother over the past two years.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Russon Brothers Mortuary
Chapel, 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, Utah for immediate family and invited guests. It will be available to
view on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary/
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1525 N. 600 E. St., Lehi, Utah.