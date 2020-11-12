Carol Southwick was a loving mother and wife. She was hilarious and loved to laugh.



She was a talented artist and an exceptional cook, crafter and seamstress.



She was trusting, loving and kind. She would do anything for you. She had an outgoing personality



and was loved by all. She made friends wherever she went.



She was also a prankster and so much fun. One of a kind!



She was born and raised in Bountiful, Utah and loved her life.



She is survived by her two daughters, Shelly Rae Fong & Staci Lynn Southwick.





Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.