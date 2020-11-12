1/1
Carol Southwick
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Southwick was a loving mother and wife. She was hilarious and loved to laugh.

She was a talented artist and an exceptional cook, crafter and seamstress.

She was trusting, loving and kind. She would do anything for you. She had an outgoing personality

and was loved by all. She made friends wherever she went.

She was also a prankster and so much fun. One of a kind!

She was born and raised in Bountiful, Utah and loved her life.

She is survived by her two daughters, Shelly Rae Fong & Staci Lynn Southwick.

Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved