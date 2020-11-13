Caroline Katherine "Carrie" Lee, 92, of Richmond, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City.



Carrie was born on July 21, 1928, in Wisconsin, the daughter of Henry and Pauline Hutter She was united in marriage to William Walter "Bill" Lee of Markesan, WI, on August 4, 1946; he preceded her in death on November 2, 2001.



Survivors include: three daughters: Patricia (Frazer) Letzig of Richmond, Christine Ziaya of Plainfield, WI, and Diane (Jeff) Reynolds of Highland Lakes, NJ; son-in-law, Geoffrey Low of Hardin; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Audrey Jean Low, two great-grandchildren, four brothers, and son-in-law.



Carrie was born and raised in Wisconsin, where she met her husband. They would spend the next 31 years together stationed at different air force bases in the United States, where her husband was deployed to. They were stationed in Nebraska, Texas, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, and then to Missouri at Whiteman Air Force Base, when they retired. They moved to the Richmond area in 1998. Carrie enjoyed flowers, fishing, and was an active member of the VFW.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Richmond United Methodist Church or the American Legion. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Visitation with funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at 1:30 P.M., with services to follow at 2:30 P.M. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens.

