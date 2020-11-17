1/1
Carolyn Piggott Pendleton
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Piggott Pendleton

1937 ~ 2020



Carolyn Piggott Pendleton passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 13, 2020, at her home in South Ogden, Utah. She was born on May 8, 1937, in Bloomington, Idaho, to William and Blanche Piggott (Dunn).

She married Norwood "Woody" Pendleton on June 29, 1958 and recently celebrated 62 wonderful years together.

She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and reading, and she was an avid journalist of her life, but most of all she was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and daughter.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Woody; her three children, Penny, Debbie, and Steven; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; her twin brother, Merrill and her sisters, Jean, and Joyce. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney; her father, William; her mother, Blanche; and step-father, Cecil.

There will be celebration of Carolyn's life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at a private family residence.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden
3408 Washington Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84401
(801) 394-6666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved