Carolyn Piggott Pendleton



1937 ~ 2020







Carolyn Piggott Pendleton passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 13, 2020, at her home in South Ogden, Utah. She was born on May 8, 1937, in Bloomington, Idaho, to William and Blanche Piggott (Dunn).



She married Norwood "Woody" Pendleton on June 29, 1958 and recently celebrated 62 wonderful years together.



She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and reading, and she was an avid journalist of her life, but most of all she was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and daughter.



Carolyn is survived by her husband, Woody; her three children, Penny, Debbie, and Steven; her grandchildren and great grandchildren; her twin brother, Merrill and her sisters, Jean, and Joyce. She was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney; her father, William; her mother, Blanche; and step-father, Cecil.



There will be celebration of Carolyn's life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at a private family residence.





