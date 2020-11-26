Carolyn Ruth (Clark) Pickett passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1941 in Kewanee Illinois to Marlys and Verne Clark. She and her family moved to Spokane WA when she was eight years old after visiting a relative here and falling in love with the area. She married Rile C. Pickett of Spokane WA in January of 1960 and went on to graduate from Lewis and Clark High School that same year. Rile and Carolyn made their home in Spokane and were married for almost 50 years before he passed away in May of 2009. Carolyn had two sisters, Joy Clark who preceded her in death and Verna Loy. She also had a brother Joe Clark. Carolyn had two stepdaughters that she helped raise, Ms. Patricia Mahar of Spokane WA and Ms. Anna Jones of Green Valley AZ. In addition, Carolyn and Rile had 10 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Good Samaritan Society in Greenacres for their loving care of Carolyn in the end. Visitation and viewing will be this Friday November 20th from 10-2PM at Heritage Funeral Home and a graveside service will be held later, on June 12th, 2021 at 2:30 PM.





