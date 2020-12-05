1/
Catherine (Corna) Allison
1924 - 2020
Catherine (Corna) Allison
Age 96, a resident of Beatty Pointe Village, formerly of Plum Boro, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Loving mother of Thomas H. (wife, Priscilla) Allison; adored grandmother of Zachary (fiancee, Brittney Maier) Janaszek and the late Justin Janaszek; great grandmother of Kylie, Khloe and Zachary. Preceded in death by siblings, James Corna, Elizabeth Roberts, John (surviving spouse, Kathryn) Corna and former husband, Howard Allison. Friends will be received Monday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a private service will be held Tuesday. Masks are required upon entry. Entombment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beatty Pointe Benevolent Fund, 700 Beatty Rd. Monroeville, PA 15146.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
DEC
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
DEC
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
DEC
8
Service
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
