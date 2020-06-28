Catherine Cecil Bellamy, 63, died of Alzheimer's complications at the Sunrise Memory Care facility in Upper St. Clair, PA on June 27, 2020. Cathy was born on March 2, 1957 in Louisville, KY, the daughter of the late Hyla Hunter Cecil and the late James M. Cecil, Jr.
Cathy graduated from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences with a B.S.M.T. degree and spent over 24 years as a Medical Technologist at the Pittsburgh VA Health Care Center.
Cathy is survived and mourned by Robert "Rob" Bellamy, Jr. of Castle Shannon, PA, her husband of over 40 years, daughter Kathryn G. "Kate" Bellamy of Myrtle Beach, SC, her brother Kent Cecil (Stephanie) of Bloomington, IN, two special cousins Gena Lewis (Greg) of Louisville, KY and Andrea Hammond (Jim) of Lewisville, TX, sister-in-law Shari Sand (Tom) of Upper St. Clair, PA, her "Nanna" (Freda Bellamy) of Bridgeville, PA, three nephews (Jordan Cecil, Matt and Drew Sand) and a niece (Leah Cecil), and many other relatives and friends who were so important to her life.
Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2630 W. Liberty Avenue, (412) 531-4000, 15216. An informal Memorial Service/Celebration of Life will be this coming week at the Mt. Lebanon (PA) United Methodist Church (details will be made available to any who wish to attend... watch this space or feel free to contact Rob at bellamyusc@yahoo.com). Rob and Kate request that instead of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer's Association would be an ideal memorial for Cathy.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.