Catherine M. (Bauer) Stein
Catherine "Nana" Stein

Age 62, suddenly on Sunday, November 22, 2020 of Carrick. Beloved Wife of Ronald Stein. Devoted Mother of Ronald (Caroline) Stein, James (Rachel) Stein, Margaret (Mike Foor) Stein and Kelsey Stein. Nana of Devon Goodman, Catriona, Kalilah, Tyler, Jayce and Little Mike. Daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Bauer. Daughter-In-Law of the late Elmer and Rosemary Stein. Sister of Pat (late Edward) Brunner, Jacqueline Bauer and the late Sally (David) Haas, Richard (Debbie) Haas, Robert (Caroline) Haas and Ronald Haas. Sister-In-Law of Robert (Katherine) Stein and the late Suzann Stein. Niece of the late Howard Miller. Also numerous Nieces and Nephews. Visitations Wednesday 2 PM until the time of her services at 7 PM. at the Boron Funeral Home Inc. 1719 Brownsville Road. Please follow CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing.


Published in Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
