In the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Cathrynn (Cathy) Taylor of Woods Cross, Utah slipped into Heaven to reunite with her loved ones beyond the veil. As the youngest of eleven children, Cathy developed a strong and independent character. She was courageous, kind, and devoted in everything she did. Her love for others mixed with a spunky personality made her the perfect companion for her (late) husband, Santa Hugo.

Cathy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Though she didn't love the limelight, she sure knew how to shine her own light and love of the gospel for others-both young and old-to experience. She held various callings within the Church, including serving an 18-month mission to Scotland, but working with the young children in the nursery always held her heart.

To the very end Cathy watched over her eight children, keeping them laughing and making sure they would take care of each other. She was an amazing example of positivity and determination as she endured her trials while continuing to serve where and how she could.

Cathy is survived by four siblings: John (Jan) Hunter, Ruth Ann Farmer, Virginia (Monte) Tanner, and Theone Wangsgard; her children: Heidi (Troy) Payne, Marysia (Kimball) Johansen, Tiffany (Cory) Sandberg, Audra (Rob) Messick, Dandy (Megan) Taylor, Trulee (Spencer) Goble, Everett (Amber) Taylor, Noël (Gordon) Pedersen; 32 ½ grandchildren; 13 1/2 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

We wish to offer our gratitude to the doctors and nurses who gave our beloved mother aid and comfort over these last three months.

Private services for Cathy will be held Monday, November 30, 2020.

Published in RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.