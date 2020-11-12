Charles Cook (Charlie) from Worcester MA passed away at St Vincent's Medical Center, early morning Nov 6, 2020 in his sister's arms.
Charlie lived by the motto PEACE,LOVE, & Hair Grease. He was born September 3rd In Sarasota Fl in 1954. Charlie resided in Worcester county for many years and made a living as a hairstylist.
He never had a cross word to say about anyone unless it was politics. He enjoyed his rides with no destination, just getting in the car and going for a drive was his way. His phrase "I am about to hurt myself up in here" he would say when he would find a favorite eatery. Throughout his life Charlie had so many that loved him and that he loved. Often he would speak of the loss of his dear friend Bobby Domiano and how much he missed and loved him.
Charlie was one of seven children of James Whitfield & Georgia Sutton. Passed brothers & sisters: Eldridge, Leon, Theron, Richard, Yvonne. He leaves behind his brother Hoovis of CT and his baby sister Queen of VA. Along with several nieces and nephews. His sister Queen held him as he peacefully passed on to a higher place of peace. She will miss and cherish his soul and the light he brought this world. In leu of flowers donations to the Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org
) can be made in his memory. Rest In Peace Charlie, you were one of the good ones. Love Miss Pants.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the care of Rice Funeral Home, 300 Park Ave, Worcester.