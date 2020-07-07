1/1
Charles Joseph Loftus Sr.
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Joseph Loftus Sr., 78, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, June 5, 2020. He entered this world on August 2, 1941 in Raton, NM, born to Thomas and Anna Mae Loftus.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Loftus; daughter, Cindy Paiz; son, Charles Loftus; daughter, Marcianna Howard; daughter, Leah Wagner; daughter, Elizabeth Saldana; daughter, Melinda Coriz; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas and Patrick; and sister, Mary Ann; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Anna Mae Loftus Sr.; brother, James Loftus; brother-in-law, Marvin Pendergrass; son, John Coriz; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Joe was loved by all who knew him. He had many nicknames: Joe, Joey, Little Joe, Uncle Joe, Dad, and Grandpa. He loved all of his sports, especially his Dallas Cowboys and the Indy 500. He loved to play and coach softball and loved to bowl. Dad also loved his music, from his gospel group at church when we were growing up, to Buddy Holly, Glen Campbell, Neil Diamond, and even Phil Collins.

He followed his father and worked for the railroad most of his working life until he retired. It was after that, that he tried other ventures just to keep busy. Dad will be dearly missed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals-Cremations, Inc. - Wyoming
7121 Wyoming Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87109
505-823-9400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved