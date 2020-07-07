Charles Joseph Loftus Sr., 78, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Friday, June 5, 2020. He entered this world on August 2, 1941 in Raton, NM, born to Thomas and Anna Mae Loftus.



He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Loftus; daughter, Cindy Paiz; son, Charles Loftus; daughter, Marcianna Howard; daughter, Leah Wagner; daughter, Elizabeth Saldana; daughter, Melinda Coriz; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas and Patrick; and sister, Mary Ann; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Anna Mae Loftus Sr.; brother, James Loftus; brother-in-law, Marvin Pendergrass; son, John Coriz; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Joe was loved by all who knew him. He had many nicknames: Joe, Joey, Little Joe, Uncle Joe, Dad, and Grandpa. He loved all of his sports, especially his Dallas Cowboys and the Indy 500. He loved to play and coach softball and loved to bowl. Dad also loved his music, from his gospel group at church when we were growing up, to Buddy Holly, Glen Campbell, Neil Diamond, and even Phil Collins.



He followed his father and worked for the railroad most of his working life until he retired. It was after that, that he tried other ventures just to keep busy. Dad will be dearly missed.













